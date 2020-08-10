Stanley Uzoaru, Owerri

All Progressives Youth Forum (APYF), Imo State chapter, has urged the National Caretaker Committee (NCC) of the All Progressives Congress (APC) to intervene in the state’s leadership crisis in a bid to resolving it permanently.

APYF during a meeting of its executive in Owerri, recently, also commended Governor Mai Mala Buni-led NCC for what it described as an extraordinary national convention.

The group commended the chairman and members of the committee for repositioning the party to the admiration of APC members.

According to a statement by APYF coordinator in Imo State, Abdulfatah Emetumah, the group also acknowledged the committee efforts in coordinating and strengthening the party, especially in the just concluded primaries in Edo and Ondo states.

The youth group, while recalling the level of disagreement that engulfed the leadership of the party before the emergence of the caretaker committee, regretted that the crisis caused more harm than good but expressed happiness that the party was able to wriggle out of it.

It also thanked President Muhammadu Buhari for his advice and intervention and as well as the acting National Youth Leader, Ismael Ahmed, for his doggedness in making sure that youths are carried along.