From Romanus Ugwu, Abuja

An All Progressives Congress (APC) youth group, the National Youth Network (APC-NYN), has cautioned the party’s national leadership against celebrating defectors with questionable character joining the party.

APC-NYN equally urged the party to be guided by equity, party manifestos, preponderant feelings of the Nigerian people in deciding the zoning of the 2023 presidential ticket.

The group’s executive, comprising National Coordinator, Comrade Titus Iornenge Targuma, National Secretary, Dr. Ibrahim Sabo and National Public Secretary, Usman Muhammad Apaya, made the appeal while addressing newsmen in Abuja last weekend.

“We also observed that, in the bid to attract more members to our party and sway the ranks of those that are seen as bringing better fortunes to the ruling party, the door of the party has been deliberately widely opened to allow all manner of persons into the party.

“We, therefore warn that, care must be taken to balance our quest for membership with the interest, the party advances to fight corruption, which happens to be one of the cardinal objective which the Nigerian electorate welcomed us in 2015.

“Our group is concerned that, it seems that men and women, who have been accused of perpetrating all manners of official sleaze, corruption and stealing, now feel that the only thing to do to be allowed to continue to “enjoy” their loots is to jump into the saving sheep of the ruling party. We must not encourage this mindset in order not to toe the ignominious path of the PDP in its heyday,” the group noted.

On zoning and the quality of party’s leadership, it noted; “the Network also considered the current clamour for the zoning of the presidency of the country to a different zone other than where it is currently held and advises the party to be guided by equity, party manifestos, the preponderant feelings of the Nigerian people and justice whenever the time comes to take a decision on the issue.”

“The Network, equally, examined the current zoning arrangements for official party positions at the national level and noted that, all the zones should be considered where it should be and the youths totally inclusiveness as the congress begins”

“The network also identified, considered and deeply examined the personal qualities to be possessed by party leaders and stalwarts that should be voted in as the next national chairman of the APC and wishes to convey that, the expected individual must above all other qualifications, possess the following.

“Good leadership and communication skills, broad- based understanding of the Nigerian political environment, ability to learn easily and faster, accessibility to members of the party, humility and a sense of service, deep brilliance with an ability to reason on their feet, cosmopolitan approach to life with a global world view, respect and admiration of all, incorruptible records in public and/or private service, non- discriminatory characteristics among others.

“The Network, finally, examined, considered and compared the names and personal endowments of the party leaders and stalwarts currently known to be jostling for the position of National Chairman of the APC against the qualities and qualifications already enumerated for the prospective occupier of that position and, therefore, resolves to support and endorse any candidate seen to have those qualities listed above.

“Having resolved to support, consequent upon all the above, we call on and invite all true progressives in our party and, indeed all country men and women of goodwill to join us in this quest for the re- engineering of our party in the search for a new Nigeria that will benefit us all.

“Our members have consciously resolved to drive this dream to all the 36 states of the country and the FCT, to the 774 Local Government Areas, the whole wards and down to all polling units of our country. You are welcome to join in wherever you belong,” the group appealed.

Speaking further, the group, said: “we note the continuous growth of the APC in the hands of the Governor Mai Mala Buni- led National Caretaker Committee and resolved to pledge our unalloyed support to it in its daunting task to attract quality men and women into the fold of the APC and to instill Party discipline and order therein.

“We, therefore, congratulate the Committee on its outstanding leadership service-delivery and achievements. Consequently, we avail ourselves the opportunity to move a motion of confidence in the Mai Mala Buni-led Caretaker Committee,” the Network noted.

