From John Adams, Minna

The Zone C Chairman of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in Niger state, Mallam Aminu Bobi, has been abducted by gunmen, in Bobi, Mariga Local Government Area (LGA) of Niger State.

The party chieftain was abducted from his farm at about 9:30am, on Saturday, when he went to do some farm work. He was said to have gone to the farm alone despite the volatile nature of the area which had been under siege from armed bandits.

No ransom has been placed on the abducted chairman by his abductors, as no communication has been established with the family.

All attempts to confirm the development from the state police command could not yield any result as the command’s Public Relation Officer, ASP Wasiu Biodun, could not be reached.

Meanwhile, a joint security task force, comprising soldiers, police, civil defence and the vigilante have killed no fewer than 10 armed bandits and injured scores during a gun battle in Shiroro LGA of the State.

The onslaught against the gunmen by the combined security agents also saw the recovery of about eight motorcycles belonging to the bandits, with which they had invaded the villages.

The bandits, in their large numbers and riding on motorcycles, had invaded some villages in Gurumana community in Shiroro local government area of the state at about 8:30pm, on Tuesday, and operated for several hours before the security agents swooped on them.

A reliable source close to the community said the bandits, whose main target was foodstuff and other valuables, on arrival in the community, moved from one village to another, and searched house by house and dispossessed people of their belongings.

The operation, our source said, lasted for several hours before the security agents responded to the distress call by the community and quickly mobilised to the area and engaged the bandits in a gun battle, which lasted for over three hours.

When the gun battle subsided, at about 5:00am, the bodies of 10 of the bandits were discovered from the bush, while blood stains were found along the bandits’ escape route, a sign that many escaped with gun injuries.

It was further gathered that two of the bandits were arrested by the security agents.

