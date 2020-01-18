Oluseye Ojo, Ibadan

Chairman of All Progressives Congress (APC) Reformer Reconciliatory Committee in Oyo State, Chief Lowo Obisesan, has said the party will bounce back in the state, despite its electoral loss to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) during the 2019 general elections.

He gave the assurance in an interview with journalists in Ibadan, the state capital, when he briefed them on the progress made so far in the onerous task of reconciling aggrieved members of the party towards ensuring that the party returns to power in 2023.

According to him, the committee has the backing of National Leader of the party and former governor of Lagos State, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu; former interim national chairman of APC and former governor of Osun State, Chief Bisi Akande; former governor of Ogun State, Senator Ibikunle Amosun; and notable leaders of the party in the South West.

He stated that the committee had met with aggrieved stakeholders of the party from all the 33 local government areas of the state and has been mediating among different interest groups, saying the progress made so far has shown that APC would bounce back to power in the state.

But he warned that the hope of bouncing back might be a mirage if certain steps were not taken to restructure the leadership of the party in the state, adding that by popular demand, an executive council that would be acceptable to the large majority of party members should be put in place.