From Paul Osuyi, Asaba

Deputy Senate President, Ovie Omo-Agege, at the weekend, said the All Progressives Congress (APC) would dislodge the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) from most states in the South South in 2023.

Omo-Agege specifically described Delta State as a low hanging fruit for APC to pluck, sayingt the dividends of democracy provided by the APC-controlled Federal Government to Deltans would attract votes from the people in 2023.

The deputy Senate president spoke at Illah, Oshimili North Local Government Area of Delta State, shortly after inspecting the rehabilitation work on Asaba-Ugbolu-Illah Road which he said would be completed within a week.

He said APC would sweep Delta and most states in the South South, saying “we have hearken to the cries of the electorate, what they are asking of us, we are doing for them.

“It is not just about human capital development but doing things that will be impactful and we are doing that. If you go to my zone right now, I have done a lot.

“I am now in synergy with my colleague here (Delta North). He is doing the same and very soon, we are going to mobilise the South and by the time we do that, the stage is set.

“The bulk of what has been done in this state is being done by the chairman, Senate Committee on Niger Delta Development Commission. The bulk of his projects here are all roads. We are privilege to have him heading that committee. If he leaves that committee tomorrow, we are in trouble that is why we won’t allow him to leave. We are very happy, he is doing very well.

“If you go to almost every community in this zone, you will see that he is accurate with the road construction everywhere and he is also helping in Delta Central and he and I are thinking how we are going to move it to Delta South.”

Omo-Agege who also attended a reception in his honour by his Deputy Chief of Staff, Alex Onwuadiamu, noted that APC leaders in the state were united.

“You just wait and see as we head towards 2023 election, most of the Egyptians you see in the zone, you will not see them anymore, you just watch,” he told newsmen.

He pleaded with Nigerians to give the new security chiefs some time to come up with measures to address the challenges of insecurity in the country.