Chinelo Obogo

The governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), in Kwara State, AbdulRahman AbdulRazak, has vowed to end the control of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the state, alleging that it has stifled development.

During a conference held in his honour by Kwara indigenes at Teslim Balogun stadium, Lagos, recently, AbdulRazaq alleged that most people in the state live in abject poverty because of the PDP’s administration.

He urged indigenes who live outside the state to support his efforts to end the decades of misgovernance, corruption and dynasty rule’. He also called on the Kwara community in Lagos to mobilise support for APC back home in Kwara in the coming polls.

“The current political model controlled by Senator Bukoka Saraki and the PDP has impoverished our people. It has no answer to the challenges faced by our people. Nothing is happening anywhere in terms of development.

“Their political model is such that no development is taking place anywhere in our state. It is killing the system. No industries. No infrastructure and that naturally stifles development.

“When you don’t have a thriving economy partly because you lack the infrastructure to support economic growth, then it is natural that your revenue will be low. We are challenging them on these issues. But they don’t have answers to our challenge and that’s why they have resorted to violence.Counci funds are diverted and that kills development at the grassroots.

“What is happening back home is simply intolerable. Our people are listening to our message and they have keyed into it. But we also want you to call your brothers and sisters on why we need to save Kwara before it is too late. Let us come home to vote. We will invest in our people. We will invest heavily in SMEs. I’m from the private sector. I can drive development. We plan to give jobs to the youth. We have plan to develop the state,” AbdulRazaq said.

Some of those who attended the conference include House of Representatives member Tunji Olawuyi; Muhammad Dele Belgore (SAN); Senator Khairat Gwadabe; former information commissioner AbdulRaheem Adedoyin among others.