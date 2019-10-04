Romanus Ugwu, Abuja

The All Progressives Congress (APC) National Chairman, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole, has boasted that his party will defeat the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and the incumbent governor of Bayelsa state, Seriake Dickson, in the November 16, governorship election.

Speaking during a reconciliatory and peace meeting among the party’s candidate and the aggrieved aspirants with the national leadership of the party at the national secretariat on Thursday, Oshiomhole expressed confidence that victory is sure for the party’s candidate, David Lyon.

He described as ‘gutter language’ the manner Governor Dickson was quoted to have spoken of the APC governorship candidate, taunting that his imminent defeat has beclouded his sense of judgment.

He, however, appealed to the aspirants that participated or could not participate at the primary election to see reasons to embrace peace ahead of the governorship election. While lamenting that APC has been in opposition for a long time and PDP has dominated Bayelsa politics since 1999, Oshiomhole said the people of the state now desire a change.

Reacting to Dickson’s comments on the APC candidate, Oshiomhole said: “Let me use this opportunity to reply directly to my friend, Governor Dickson of Bayelsa. I think he has allowed his fears, lack of self confidence, his imminent defeat that await him and his party to over cloud his judgement as to resorting in the use of inelegant language and uncouth statement to describe one of his own and a fellow citizen of Bayelsa.”

“When a governor describes one of his own purely on the account of his political differences, using name of terrorists and such things like that, then he has missed it already. I can understand his fears, if people who go to borrow lebels and assume that they are the leaders of the Ijaws and that they are the lions, when they see the real and authentic lion, they are sure to be afraid. So APC rejects and condemn in strong term the raw language unbecoming of a governor, a man I otherwise admired the way he has describe our candidate.”

“We will not come to his own level. On this occasion, we will invoke a popular statement made by Michelle Obama at the peak of the last presidential election in US when she said “when they go low, we fly high”. So when Dickson goes low, we will fly high.”