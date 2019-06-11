A lecturer in the Department of Political Science, University of Abuja, Dr. Promise Pizzarow Onyewuchim, has said the APC has much to gain if Dr. Kalu is elected DSP.

He said in a statement that Kalu would bring his wealth of experience, contacts globally and nationwide as well as goodwill to bear in the leadership of the Senate.

He also said Kalu’s election would give the South-East a sense of belonging, which will increase the fortunes of the APC in the zone in future elections.

He said: “All has been said and done for the APC leadership and government under President Muhammadu Buhari to cede the position of the deputy Senate president to South East via the emergence of Dr. Orji Uzor Kalu. The APC, and indeed, the government will have much to gain if Kalu becomes the deputy Senate president.

“His emergence as deputy Senate president will encourage the membership of the party in the zone to increase because Kalu is a charismatic leader loved and admired by all Igbo and Nigerians as a whole.”

The academic said the zoning of the deputy Senate president to Kalu would erase the belief that the South East is marginalised in APC and the Buhari government as well as “correct imbalance in the country power structure. It will also calm the nerves of aggrieved Igbo and agitators.”

He said the 8th Senate had a South East deputy Senate president from PDP, which brought the Igbo in the corridor of power, insisting that the same thing should be done now so that South East would not be excluded from power in the current government.

Onyewuchim said: “Kalu has the experience and eminently qualified for the post. Moreover, with his good relationship with Buhari and Senator Ahmad Lawan, things will work better. Denying Kalu this position for whatever reason will not be in the interest of the nation.”