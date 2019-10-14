The governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Chief David Lyon has declared that APC members and Bayelsans would resist any attempt to intimidate the people from voting out the PDP in the governorship election.

Lyon who spoke at the weekend at Amassoma, Southern Ijaw Local Government Area of the state during the 4th Memorial celebration of the first civilian governor of Bayelsa, late Chief Diepreye Solomon Alamieyeseigha said the current administration of Governor Henry Seriake Dickson has sowed the seed of division in the state and destroyed the unity his predecessors had built over the years.

The governorship candidate elated by the rousing welcome the people of Amassoma and the Alamieyeseigha family gave him said attacks on his person by the PDP would not discourage him from the mission to lead Bayelsa into a new era.

“Alamieyeseigha started the foundation solidly for Bayelsa. After Alamieyeseigha , Goodluck Jonathan came on board and then it was the turn of Chief Timipre Sylva. But now under Dickson, the state is cracking because of bad leadership. The status of Bayelsa is cracking because of bad leadership. And it is for all of us to correct this bad leadership. On the 16th of November, we would use our PVC go to our polling units in our communities to vote and defend our votes that would oust the PDP. Many people did not know the importance of Alamieyeseigha until he left.