From Paul Osuyi, Asaba

Deputy Senator President, Ovie Omo-Agege, yesterday, in Asaba said the All Progressives Congress (APC) would retain the presidency in 2023.

Omo-Agege, who represents Delta central senatorial district, said this would happen, whether the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) likes it or not.

He also said the APC would sack the PDP in Delta State in 2023.

He stated this after the inauguration of the executive committee of the Delta State chapter of the APC with Omeni Sobotie as chairman and Nick Ovuakporie as secretary, among other officials.

Flanked by Senator Peter Nwaoboshi, Frank Kokori, O’tega Emerhor, Austin Izagbo and other leaders of the party, Omo-Agege congratulated the executive members, and charged them to extend an olive branch to their respective contestants in order to build a more united and formidable party in the state.

Acknowledging that the task to dislodge the PDP from Delta State Government House was huge, Omo-Agege advised the officials to remain focus and embark on intense membership drive.