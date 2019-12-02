Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Akure

Ondo State Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Ade Adetimehin, has said the performances of the Governor Rotimi Akeredolu administration will earn the party a second term in office.

He said Akeredolu’s achievements, in the last three years, would give APC the opportunity to retain the state for another four years.

Adetimehin noted that the government’s achievements in the areas of road construction, renovation of schools’ classrooms, regular payment of workers’ entitlements among others will place the ruling party in good position to win any election in the state.

The APC chairman, who spoke at a dinner and award night of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), Ondo State council, said the party will continue to serve the people.

Special Guest on the occasion, Ife Oyedele, who was represented by his wife, Omobolanle, urged journalists to continue to stand for the truth and objectivity in discharging their duties.

Oyedele, who is also the Niger-Delta Power Holding Development Company executive director, described the media as the conscience of the society, adding that he would continue to support what would improve journalism profession.

Akeredolu, who was represented by the Commissioner for Information and Orientation, Donald Ojogo, reiterated his administration’s commitment to enhancing journalists’ welfare and other professionals in the state.