From Fred Ezeh, Abuja

National chairmanship aspirant of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Abdullahi Adamu, has said his party would take the opposition PDP to the cleaners in next year’s general elections.

He said the PDP would be served the bitter pills they deserve since they have decided not to see the good things done by the President Muhamamdu Buhari-led APC administration.

He urged leaders and aggrieved members of the APC to sheath their swords and support ongoing reforms in the party under the leadership of the caretaker chairman and Yobe State Governor, Mai Mala Buni.

Adamu, a former governor of Nasarawa State, said the party was better positioned to retain political power at the federal level in 2023. He urged Nigerians to disregard the antics of PDP to discredit the Buhari administration despite the tremendous progress and achievements in the past seven years.

Adamu, who spoke at the formal opening ceremony of his campaign office in Abuja, challenged all party faithful to queue behind his aspiration for the office of national chairman of APC. He said the position would afford him the opportunity to continue in the transformation agenda of the APC.

Deputy Senate President, Ovie Omo-Agege, said his presence and that of other senator-colleagues including the Chief Whip of the Senate, Dr. Orji Uzor Kalu, at the event was an indication that the senate was in support of Adamu’s aspiration and desire to pilot the affairs of the party.