Tony Osauzo, Benin

National Leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and former governor of Lagos State, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, has predicted that the party would win the coming governorship elections in Kogi and Bayelsa states.

“I expect nothing less than victory in Kogi and Bayelsa states, who is the other party?” Tinubu queried.

The former Lagos governor, spoke to journalists on the sidelines of the 90th birthday celebrations of the Esogban of Benin Kingdom, Chief David Edebiri, held at the weekend in Benin City.

He dismissed complaints that Governor Yahaya Bello of Kogi State has not done well for his people.

“If you don’t have complaints in politics, then there is no democracy, so we only pay attention to the noise in the market because we have so many apples, oranges and various fruits of different character, but there is one thing that is consistent, this is a market of many branches and this is the broom; they will come together as a bunch to sweep clean all the debris of the past, that is it, we are going to win,” Tinubu said.