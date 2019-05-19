Billy Graham Abel Yola

Organising Secretary of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Adamawa state chapter, Ahmad Lawan, has declared that South west will produce the next president on the platform of the party in 2023.

He promised to canvass for South west candidacy as he intensifies campaign for the position of National Secretary of the party, saying the region had scarified enough for the re-election of President Muhammadu Buhari.

Ahmad Lawan made the remarks over the weekend during an interactive session with Sunday Sun in Yola, Adamawa state. Lamenting the defeat suffered by the APC in Adamawa state and other parts of the north in the February 23 presidential, he said: “It should even be considered an inordinate ambition for any northerner to attempt to contest for the presidential ticket of the party in 2023 against candidates from south west in view of the immense sacrifice they made for the progress of the country.”

His words: “APC’s 2023 presidential ticket belongs to the South west and every APC member interested in the progress of the country should work towards making it a reality,” he declared.

“In 2015 general elections, the south west shelved its interest for the north and its candidate, Muhammadu Buhari, and did the same thing in the 2019 general elections. That is a friendship and partnership that the north must maintain and a kindness that must be repaid.”

He maintained that APC has a stronger chance of retaining power in 2023, if it fields a South west candidate.