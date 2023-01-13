From Paul Orude Bauchi

The Vice Presidential candidate’s of the New Nigerian Peoples Party (NNPP) Archbishop Isaac Idohasa has advised Nigerians not to vote the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the forthcoming general election saying the ruling party has failed because Its woeful performance.

Bishop Idahosa lamented that the so called APC had failed to sweep, as the situation in the country is worse than when it came to power.

He assured that if voted into power, the NNPP Presidential candidate, Senator Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso will replicate the tremendous successes he attained when he served as Governor of Kano state.

Bishop Idahosa gave the assurance while addressing supporters that gathered at the Sir Abubakar Tafawa Balewa memorial stadium Bauchi for the North East zonal presidential rally of the NNPP Thursday.

According to him, Nigerians have been enduring political comatose, decayed infrastructure, insecurity, inflation of the highest order, hence the need for them to reject the All Progressives Congress (APC) and the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in the forthcoming general elections.

He said that the NNPP Presidential candidate who is one of the founding members of the PDP had to align with the APC when the umbrella started leaking and was no longer giving the needed cover to Nigerians.

“The umbrella was leaking and Nigerians were exposed to rain and the scorching sun. That was why he left for APC and there was a change but now the broom is no longer sweeping, the more it sweep the more dirtier it becomes”, the Bishop recalled.

He said that the solution of those problems lies with the party’s presidential candidate, Senator Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso.

Bishop Isaac said in view of that, Kwankwaso had to move to the NNPP and take a courageous leadership steps to bring about his visionary experience.

“We are in this contest to win come 25th of February by the time the results are announced by INEC, we shall come out victorious”, he said.

The NNPP Presidential running mate who described Kwankwaso as a legendary in providing amenities and good governance, assured that he is going to replicate what he did in Kano if voted as president.

“What he did in Kano state is about to be replicated in Nigeria. I urge you to go to your various States, wards, LGs and present this manifesto and goodwill of our party for Nigeria”, he said.

He called on Nigerians to get their voters card ready and vote for the NNPP from top to bottom.