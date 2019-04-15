Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja

The People’s Democratic Party (PDP) has said the All Progressives Congress (APC) claim that its presidential candidate and former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar, is a Cameroonian, is diversionary.

The APC had, in its reply to the petition filed by the PDP and Atiku challenging the outcome of the February 23 presidential poll, alleged that Atiku is not a Nigerian, and, as such, is not eligible to contest the election.

The PDP, in a statement by its National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, syesterday, aid the claim is a calculated attempt by the ruling party to divert attention from the rigging of the 2019 presidential poll.

The party noted that APC wants to overburden and distract the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal with “ trivialities, lies and falsehood, so as to derail the course of justice.

“Such diversionary tactic has, however, only helped in further exposing the fact that the APC has no answers to the plethora of overwhelming evidence before the tribunal that the election was won by Atiku Abubakar and the PDP.

“Whereas Atiku Abubakar’s citizenship by birth, even under our Constitution, cannot be contested, it is, indeed, the biggest irony of the year, that Atiku’s citizenship is being disputed by individuals whose ancestry has always been a subject of debate. These individuals include those who, being not sure of their origins; have no love for Nigeria and even refused to be on the side of our nation at the 1985 summit of the defunct Organisation of Africa Unity in Addis Ababa.

“This claim by APC appears to contain explanations as to why its administration has remained insensitive to the challenge of insurgency, general insecurity and economic travails of Nigerians in the North East, particularly in Adamawa, Yobe, Borno and Taraba states.”