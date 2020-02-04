Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has described claims by the All Progressives Congress (APC) that President Muhammadu Buhari was winning the battle against insecurity as misleading.

The APC had in a statement faulted criticisms directed against the president, stating that it had no doubt that President Buhari will bring the security challenges in the country to an end.

However, the PDP in a statement by its National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, yesterday, accused the ruling party of attempting to deny obvious reality.

“The APC are just misleading Nigerians and doing mere propaganda with their incredible claims,” adding that “what is happening today is the worst we have ever experienced as a country “Nigerians are being abducted and beheaded in their own country. For us, this is the worst it can be. We have never had it this bad.

“So when they say the President is winning the war against insecurity, we would like them to provide an evidence-based response devoid of falsehood and propaganda.

“It will interest Nigerians to know that when PDP handed over power to the APC in 2015, no local government was under the control of Boko Haram. Our government succeeded in chasing the terrorists to the fringes of Sambisa forest and was on the verge of pushing them out completely when we handed over.

“Today, every part of the country is under threat of men who behead for fun; a novelty hitherto unheard of in our country. So if they say they are winning the war, help us ask them this simple question: which war?” the opposition party queried.