Gyang Bere, Jos

Former Senior Special Assistant on Media to Governor Simon Lalong of Plateau State, Mr. Patience Davou Gyang, has said that his defection to the opposition PDP with the Chairman, House Committee on Rules and Business, Hon. Edward Pwajok (SAN), was as a result of APC’s inept leadership in the state.

He noted that their action was the best political decision that gave hope to their hopeless people who were wallowing in hunger and at the mercy of insecurity.

Gyang disclosed this on Friday in Jos while responding to some APC stakeholders who accused them of defecting to PDP without any form of consultation.

“We are back to PDP, a house we collectively built and a house of progressive politicians who have the interest of the masses and Nigeria at heart.

“We are back to support Alh. Atiku Abubakar, the presidential candidate of PDP and Gen Jeremiah Useni (rtd) as Plateau State PDP governorship candidate because of the inept leadership of the APC government.

“We have firm belief that Atiku and Useni will stop the insecurity that has claimed innocent lives in Plateau; we believe that PDP will end the current hunger in the country that was why we defected to the opposition PDP.”

He said that most of the followers of Pwajok had returned to the PDP and many were still coming to join them for the purpose of ensuring that the party bounced back to power come on February 16.

Gyang who was received with Hon. Pwajok by the National Chairman of PDP, Prince Uche Sencondus, said their resolve to join the party was for good and it would benefit their constituency which had been ravaged by persistent insecurity.

He expressed optimism that Nigeria would experience a turn around on February 16 when Alh. Atiku Abubakar and PDP would be elected into power.