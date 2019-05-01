WOLE BALOGUN, Ado Ekiti

Ex-governor of Ekiti State, Segun Oni, has reacted to an indefinite suspension slammed in him by the ward leadership of the All Progressives Congress (APC) on Wednesday.

Oni who noted that he was not sure of the said suspension, said: “I am not sure. There is a structure in the party. There is a way things are done in the party.”

On his failure to heed the invitation of APC Ifaki ward as conveyed in a letter dated April 24, the former governor queried the people behind the said invitation, saying: “Who are they? I am not a nobody in the party. So, I cannot be expected to honour such a faceless invitation.

“Who are they? What is their pedigree? If a group of rascals signed a letter, how can they expect me to give any thought to such? Let those who wrote the letter show their faces and levy allegations.”