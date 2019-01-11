Paul Osuyi, Asaba

Dr Festus Okubor is a chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Delta State. He speaks on politics of the state.

How would assess Governor Okowa’s performance in the past three years?

I was the Director of Protocol to Ibori. I have also been lucky to have been a council chairman. So at least, I have a fair understanding of what executive role should be in any society. I was the Director of Protocol to Ibori, I worked very closely with him. I was also his Commissioner for Health and Commissioner for Information. I also worked very closely with Dr. Uduaghan as his Chief of Staff which meant that I worked extremely closely with him. And I am still working closely with Dr. Okowa. So I am in a position to judge the three governments which have done very well in this state, they have all done very well. But I make bold to say that resource for resource, time span for time span, Dr. Okowa has done best amongst the three PDP governors that have served Delta State. And if the first two deserved a second tenure, it will be easy for you to deduct that in my opinion, Dr. Okowa more than deserves a second tenure. Let me tell you something if you have had the opportunity to go through very strict parenting you will never understand until you become a parent and you begin to value some of the things you thought were harsh on you. But a time will come when you begin to recommend even the things you hated most for your children. As you become a parent, you will begin to understand that in the life of your parent and your life so far that managing abundance and managing scarcity are two different ball games. When Okowa first came in, what was given to him to share in application for the growth and development of Delta State was akin to what we used to pray that God should not allow our friend to give us to share amongst us. And he did that creditably, he did that without crying in public. He has done very well, and deserves overwhelmingly a second tenure.