From Rose Ejembi, Makurdi

Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom has described the death of the Force Commander, Operation Whirl Stroke (OPSW), Brig. Gen. Clement Apere as a huge tragedy to the war against terrorism in the country.

Ortom stated this in a message of commiseration to President Muhammadu Buhari, the Nigerian Army and the Olupako of Share, Oba Haruna Olawale Suleiman, the entire Share community and Apere’s family.

The Governor, in a statement through his Principal Special Assistant on Media, Nathaniel Ikyur, lamented the death of Gen. Apere on Saturday, October 2, 2021 of an undisclosed ailment.

‘The Governor described the death of Gen. Apere as a big blow to the Army and particularly Benue State who has been contending with Fulani militia, bandits and kidnappers.’

The Governor recalled the contributions of Operation Whirl Stroke under the Command of Late Gen. Apere fighting criminality in Benue State, saying, ‘this is instrumental to the relative peace the State is enjoying now.

The Governor who expressed sadness over Apere’s demised said he is personally pained because the late Army General was a true partner in the Benue State Government’s fight against Fulani herdsmen who have invaded the state and sustained attacks on unarmed farming communities in the state, killing and dispossesing them of their farmlands.

He regretted that the Nigerian Army has indeed lost a fine and dedicated officer at a time that the war against terrorism is growing in the country.

‘The Governor prays that God Almighty will grant the family the fortitude to bear this irreparable loss of late Brigadier-General Dayo Apere,’ the statement concluded.

