Afro hip-hop stars, 2Baba, Davido, Slimcase, Seyi Shay and Oritse Femi all showed the stuff they are made of with their stellar collabo in the latest album of JFK Resolute Entertainment’s duo, Daniel and Andrew Omokhudu aka Apex and Bionic.

According to the musical duo, when they stepped into the studio with the superstars, the outcome, Nobody Holy, was nothing but magical. A sneak preview of Nobody Holy reveals that it is a feel-good one-hour long 17-track LP, which revolves around the hustles, wins and challenges young people face not just in the music industry, but also in real life.

“Nobody Holy is definitely the new catch phrase on the streets as it is undeniably true that no one is actually holy. Every track on the storytelling LP has a definite message to teach on the Nobody Holy mantra,” Apex and Bionic chorused.

Produced by P-Styles who has eight tracks to his credit, Centsound with six, Pimpzbeat with two and Topage with only one, Nobody Holy was mixed and mastered by Indomix, Marqui Mix, Razzmix and P-Styles. The reviews and streams of Nobody Holy have been awesome on all streaming platforms, hitting over 1.8 million in the first two weeks of its release.