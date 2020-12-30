Ben Dunno, Warri

Delta state governor, Senator (Dr) Ifeanyi Okowa, has expressed confidence in the ability of the newly elevated supreme court judge, Justice Samuel Chukwudumebi Oseji, to live up to expectation in carrying out the responsibility of delivering fair and equitable judgements.

Speaking at the reception held in honour of Justice Oseji, the Palace of His Royal Majesty,Obi Charles Chukwunwike Anyasi 111, the Obi of Idumuje-Unor, the governor noted that attaining the position of a supreme court judge comes with many years of hard work and commitment to duty.

While congratulating Justice Oseji, on this well deserved elevation, Governor Okowa acknowledged that it was not easy to go through the ranks of High Court, Appeal Court and finally making it to the present level of the supreme court.

He said it was based on the importance attached to this remarkable achievement of an illustrious son of Delta state that made him to be physically present at the reception to honour him by the traditional ruler.

According to him; “I had visited Idumuje-Unor on two different occasions; the first during the commissioning of the Idumuje-Unor road linking Idumuje-Ugboko and then Issele-Uku, while the second was to honour Justice Oseji, recently elevated to Supreme Court justice”.

Okowa noted the demands of the community in terms of road infrastructure and rehabilitation of the community Secondary School and pledged to work closely with the community to evaluate the Idumuje-Unor/Onicha-Uku road to do a proper project that would stand the test of time.

He stated that there must be something to remember him for visiting the community when Oseji was honoured, assuring he had already taken note of those projects he would do to leave his imprint on the community.

The Governor praised the Monarch of Idumuje-Unor Kingdom, Obi Anyasi 111, for his exemplary leadership in bringing his subjects together for peace, unity and progress, assuring him that in spite of the general economic downturn, there would be reason to glorify God in the coming year.

The honouree, Justice Oseji in an emotion laden voice, was appreciative of the kind gestures of his community to host him to a grand reception of such magnitude.

Justice Oseji said he felt honoured and humbled as he never lobbied or expected to be a Supreme Court Justice, but for God who directs the steps of man.

Also speaking the Obi of Idumuje-Unor, HRM Anyasi 111, said Oseji had brought all time glory to the community and expressed optimism that he would some day emerge as the Chief Justice of Nigeria. He commended the organizing committee led by an oil and gas expert, Engineer Charles Chiedu Odita for a successful hosting which has lifted the community.

The monarch said Idumuje-Unor is steeped in enchanting history, noting that his late father and predecessor, Obi James Anyasi 11 was the longest reigning king in Africa and the second in the world until he passed on in 2013.

The chairman of the grand reception, a professor of Telecommunications engineering, Chief Augustine Odinma who also hailed from Idumuje-Unor said it is one of most endowed in Delta state with an impressive number of educated elites and professionals.

A giant hand painted portrait of Justice Oseji was presented to the awardee on behalf of the community by a media aide of Governor Okowa and former Delta State Chairman of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) Comrade Norbert Kpomiose Chiazor, to commemorate the grand reception.

Other dignitaries at the occasion were the minority leader of the House of representatives Hon. Ndudi Elumelu, former Federal law maker/Anioma foremost philanthropist Prince Ned Nwoko among other dignitaries from across the country in attendance.