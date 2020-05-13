The seven-year prison sentence for former Mister Germany Adrian Ursache for attempted murder is valid, court officials announced on Wednesday.

A Federal Court of Justice (Supreme Court) in the city of Halle rejected his appeal without further explanation.

Ursache, who was crowned Mister Germany in 1998, was found guilty of attempted murder in 2019 and sentenced to seven years in prison.

Police tried to evict Ursache on Aug. 25, 2016, after he declared his property an independent state.

Ursache shot a police officer, who later died from his injuries.

Report says Germany’s domestic intelligence agency believes Ursache to be a member of the Reich Citizens’ movement, which does not recognise the German state or court decisions made in its name.

However, Ursache denied the association.

The Reichsbuerger movement and its sympathisers, estimated to number about 19,000 across the country, believe that the laws of both Imperial Germany and Nazi Germany still apply, 75 years after the end of World War II. (dpa/NAN)