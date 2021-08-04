From Mokwugwo Solomon, Nnewi

Governorship candidate of the BOOT party, Okeke Jerry, has called on the electorate to do the right thing by voting against bad leadership in Anambra to ensure better future for the state.

In a chat with Daily Sun yesterday in Onitsha, Okeke said these parties have failed Nigerians; adding that they have no plans for the future of the state; but only to lie to the citizens and embezzle money in the name of fighting corruption. He said Anambra State is currently bleeding, and is in desperate need of good governance.

He said, “Anambra is bleeding! Things get worst daily, and the problem is with our selfish leaders, who care about their interests only. If we say it doesn’t concern us, it means we don’t care about our future, and that of our children.

“That you or your father or mother or brother or sister or uncle is either in APGA or PDP or APC should not make you blind not to see the damages these parties have done to Nigeria and Nigerians. These parties have failed Nigerians. They have no plans for our future. All they do is to lie to us and embezzle our money in the name of corruption. That’s why they sit tight in government and never want youths to take over.

“The Bible says that we should know the truth and the truth shall set us free. So, let’s be honest to ourselves and do the right thing by voting against bad leadership during the November 6 election in Anambra.

“Keeping quiet is not the best because, worse is yet to come. Severe hunger and anger are knocking. The economy is getting worse daily. People are losing their lives and property, and I am not happy. That’s why I want to be the governor of Anambra State to arrest the situation.

“Voting for any of these parties in Anambra is like voting for crisis and division. Nigerians don’t want them any longer. Let them go, and let us unite our state. If we take over the government and give our youths proper education, employment and empowerment, insecurity will be a thing of the past. Then, our economy will grow. I know the problem of Anambra State, and I won’t waste time to address them, if elected governor.”

