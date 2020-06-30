Eziomume Solomon, Nnewi

A Board of Trustees (BoT) member of United Peoples Party (UPP), in Anambra State, Ifeanyi Chukwurah, yesterday, decamped to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Chukwurah decamped with about 2,000 members of the UPP, and other supporters from All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) and All Progressives Congress (APC).

While receiving PDP flag and party membership card from the Oyi Local Government Area Chairman, Emeka Mmadu, at the Nkwlle-Ezunaka Ward, Chukwurah said PDP would defeat the ruling All Progressive Grand Alliance, adding that the new platform would give him the opportunity to advance his political career.

“It is very clear that PDP is taking over power in 2021 in Anambra State. It is, therefore, our desire that we join the moving train, and see to the actualisation of PDP take over.

“I have been in the UPP for long, where I became a member of BoT; but I denounced it, and today, join the PDP to join hands in wining the 2021 polls, and in making Anambra State great once again, he said.

Earlier, Mmadu said the party would carry the new entrants along in all the programmes and activities of the party.

“We commend Chukwurah and his group for their courage in joining PDP. Your defection is timely, because our target is to take over Anambra in 2021, and to achieve that target, we need experienced politicians, who also have follower-ship,” he said.

A PDP stakeholder in the area, Uchenna Nwosu, urged the new entrants to deploy everything at their disposal to help in moving the party in the council area forward.