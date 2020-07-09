Okey Sampson, Umuahia

Abia state chapter of All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) has

apologized to her governorship candidate in the 2015 and 2019

elections, Dr. Alex Otti over the insults it said was meted to him by

people the party described as disgruntled former SWC members of the

party.

The party said it was also strategizing on how to equally beg the

likes of Chief (Mrs) Bianca Odumegwu Ojukwu, Senators Patrick Uba,

Stella Oduah and Frank Nneji (ABC Transport). Others the party said it

would beg include Chief David Ogba Onuoha, Chief Chris Nkwonta and

Chief Okey Eze among others.

Addressing journalists at the party secretariat in Umuahia, the

chairman of the party in the state that is loyal to Otti, Chief Nkem

Okoro said their action was hinged on the fact that the respected

former members of APGA left as a result of atrocities committed by the

former national leadership of the party.

“We are using this medium to apologise to all those who were insulted

and provoked to leave the party. We are specially apologising to the

former leader of our party in Abia, Dr. Alex Otti who has just

indicated his intention to leave the party”.