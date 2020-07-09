Okey Sampson, Umuahia
Abia state chapter of All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) has
apologized to her governorship candidate in the 2015 and 2019
elections, Dr. Alex Otti over the insults it said was meted to him by
people the party described as disgruntled former SWC members of the
party.
The party said it was also strategizing on how to equally beg the
likes of Chief (Mrs) Bianca Odumegwu Ojukwu, Senators Patrick Uba,
Stella Oduah and Frank Nneji (ABC Transport). Others the party said it
would beg include Chief David Ogba Onuoha, Chief Chris Nkwonta and
Chief Okey Eze among others.
Addressing journalists at the party secretariat in Umuahia, the
chairman of the party in the state that is loyal to Otti, Chief Nkem
Okoro said their action was hinged on the fact that the respected
former members of APGA left as a result of atrocities committed by the
former national leadership of the party.
“We are using this medium to apologise to all those who were insulted
and provoked to leave the party. We are specially apologising to the
former leader of our party in Abia, Dr. Alex Otti who has just
indicated his intention to leave the party”.
Leave a Reply