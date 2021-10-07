The All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) has commenced local government areas campaign tour in Anambra East and West council areas of the state.

On the local government campaign train were Governor Willie Obiano, the APGA gubernatorial candidate, Prof Chukwuma Charles Soludo and his running mate, Dr. Onyekachukwu Ibezim, the Campaign Council DG, Prof. Solo Chukwulobelu among others.

Speaking at the rally, Governor Obiano reminded the people of projects executed or ongoing in the two LGAs such as the ‘community choose your project initiative’, Iyiora, Aguleri bridges, Nteje/Umueri International Airport, rural electrification, water projects among other projects.

He assured the people that work will soon commence on all ongoing road projects in the area since the terrain was difficult to work on during rainy season.

Obiano appealed to them to vote for APGA candidate, Prof. Soludo on November 6, 2021 because according to him, Soludo will do better than himself in next four years.

In their separate remarks, the Anambra West LGA Chairman, Mr. Sylvester Okafor and his Anambra East counterpart, Obi Nweke while welcoming them to their LGAs appreciated Governor Obiano for his laudable projects like ‘community choose your project initiative’, rural electrification project and others.

Okafor appealed to Prof. Soludo to consolidate on the achievements of Obiano’s government and manage annual flooding in the area, if elected.

