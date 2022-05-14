From Geoffrey Anyanwu, Enugu

The Chief Edozie Njoku-led All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) has asked the founding chairman of the party, Chief Chekwas Okorie, to forgive the party and return to APGA.

Basking from the euphoria of last week’s Supreme Court judgment, which they claimed affirmed Chief Njoku as the National Chairman of the party, the leadership said it was only proper for them to start by coming to receive the forgiveness of Okorie who was unjustly and wickedly treated by the party.

Speaking on Saturday when he led his executive members and many other members of the party to Okrie’s residence in Enugu, Njoku said that he feels saddened by the setback APGA had suffered in the last 20 years but was elated Friday night when during their meeting in Enugu he saw the zeal and fire of APGA coming back.

Njoku said: “We are so happy today, with the selected members of the NWC who left Abuja, we just got that recognition from the Supreme Court a few days ago and we said we must do something and the most important thing we must do is to first and foremost come down to Chief Chekwas Okorie and one or two or three people who really put their blood, their energy, not just registration but to build that political party called APGA.

“What we are here to do today is not to think about the past, we are here to say Chief Chekwas Okorie, APGA because today as the National Chairman and you as a national working committee and the face of the party, we are here to say we are truly sorry. From the bottom of our hearts, we are truly, truly sorry for all the injustice you have suffered in this great party you conceived and brought all of us into Igboezue. We are truly, truly, truly sorry.”

He also appealed to other foundation leaders of the party to forgive promising that haven emerged as the National Chairman any time I woke up and see Chekwas Okorie APC, I go front and I go two steps backwards, but I can say much. But I am saying today to Chief Okorie, this is your home, APGA is your babe, and we say please come back to your home.”

Responding, Okorie who chorused the APGA slogan said “I am so happy to recite this slogan again. I must tell you that I am a bit emotional with the nature of this visit and everything said by my younger brother, the current National Chairman of APGA, Chief Edozie Njoku and the response of all of you who came and the songs. Even if my heart is made of stone, you’ve melted it.

“But on the matter of APGA, why will my heart be made of stone? Not even the prodigal son was abandoned by his father when he came back, but here APGA is not a prodigal son, APGA is a victim of political brigandage. Is a victim of political kidnap, taken over by political buccaneers but God in His infinite mercy has rescued APGA and the days of the locust are over.

“He didn’t go to anywhere to choose the rescuer, He went back to the APGA family, to the original family, to a person who shared in the vision of APGA. Chief Edozie Njoku was part of Igboezue where APGA was conceptualized and played many roles in APGA.”

He, however, charged Njoku to be careful saying, “As we are building back APGA because we are going to build back APGA, if we must succeed in this second missionary journey if Chief Edozie must succeed, he needs to be warned about those who are dangerous. You should develop a natural antenna now to identify evil from a distance.”

He assured them of going to consider their request favourably after consulting with those who stood by him all the days of locust and were still with him including, Chief Flint Obiekwe, Pastor Benji Duru, Chief G.U. Uba, Nze Anochie Iweka, Don Nwabueze, John Ewedoga and Tony Agu, saying: “But I will not keep you waiting for a long time. within the week that is coming, Nigerians will hear from me.”