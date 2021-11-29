From David Onwuchekwa, Nnewi

The All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) member of the Board of Trustees (BoT), Chief Rommy Ezeonwuka has hailed the Federal High Court sitting in Awka the Anambra State capital presided over by Justice Nicholas Oweibo for releasing nineteen persons after being in detention for fifteen years on account of being suspected members of the Movement for the Actualization of Sovereign State of Biafra (MASSOB).

Nineteen persons accused of being members MASSOB and reportedly held in detention for fifteen years, were said to have been discharged and acquitted by Justice Oweibo of the Federal High Court sitting in Awka.

The freed nineteen persons shed tears of joy after the court acquitted them of treason and terrorism charges and ordered their release after fifteen years in detention.

Reacting to the news Chief Ezeonwuka hailed the development as a good omen and of course the best news of the year from the judiciary, noting that the presiding judge Justice Oweibo has proved once again that the judiciary was the last hope of the common man

Chief Ezeonwuka lamented that the released persons might have lost not just about quarter of their lifetime in detention but also wasted their youthful energy which they would have used to make investment for themselves and their families.

He, therefore, called on the five State Governors of the South East region, other politicians including Senators, House of Representatives members, Federal Government appointees, House of Assembly members, Commissioners, Churches and philanthropists to come to the aid of the nineteen persons to help them get back to life.

“These people have lost a lot in their life time over what they don’t know and more annoying thing is that those that lured them into what landed them in trouble are going about enjoying themselves. However, as the spiritual leader of the Igbo nation I am calling on Governors and other politicians including the Churches and philanthropists to help them get back to life with something doing, ” he said.

He also advised the released persons to use the lesson learnt from their mistakes and life in detention for fifteen years to turn a new leaf of life and be a model of discipline, humility and respect for the rule of law.

