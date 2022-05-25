From David Onwuchekwa, Nnewi

Stakeholders in Anambra State markets have kicked against the dissolution of democratically elected leaders of the traders and called on the state governor, Prof Chukwuma Soludo, to reinstate them to serve out their tenures.

One of the stakeholders, Chief Rommy Ezeonwuka said in a briefing in Onitsha that the dissolution was anti-democratic.

Are you a Man 40 yrs and above? Do not miss the Vital Information, it goes off in 2 days! CLICH HERE to READ .

Recall that some markets union leaders in Anambra were recently dissolved and replaced by appointed caretaker committee members by the Ministry of Trade, Commerce and Industries in the State.

Chief Ezeonwuka who is also a patron of the Anambra State Market Amalgamated Traders Association (ASMATA) and a member of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) Board of Trustees told journalists that the dissolution of a democratically elected markets union leaders was an infringement on the rights of the traders to choose their leaders.

He insisted that the decision was also unconstitutional and against the rule of law and principles of democracy. He, therefore, called for a reverse of the dissolution.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. >>>Click Here for Details<<< .

Breaking!!! Earn up to N2 - N3 million monthly GUARANTEED (all paid in US Dollars). No training or refereal required. Do business with top USA companies like Amazon, Tesla, Facebook, IBM, Netflix, Zoom, etc. Learn more .

He raised the alarm that such a decision to sack a democratically elected market union leaders without any judgement or an order from a court of competent jurisdiction would be setting a bad precedent as well as counterproductive.

Chief Ezeonwuka noted that it would lead to pitching traders against the government which he said would endanger peace and stability in the State.

Premature Ejaculation & "Small Joystick" Resolved in 7Days... Click Here For Details .

“As stakeholders, our attention has been drawn to the dissolution of a democratically elected market union leaders in Onitsha and other markets. We hereby reject the action unequivocally because it is not acceptable to us. Such a decision amounts to an attack on the right of the traders to elect their leaders through a democratic process

“We are in a democratic system in Nigeria and it is unconstitutional to sack an elected executive at a time when the stipulated years of tenure in office of the leaders are yet to expire.

“So, as a stakeholder and a patron of ASMATA, I want to appeal to Mr Governor, Professor Soludo to as a matter of respect for democracy and respect for the right of the traders to reinstate the elected executive members and allow them to serve out their tenure, ” Chief Ezeonwuka said.