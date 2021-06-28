From Romanus Ugwu, Abuja

Former National Secretary of the All Progressive Grand Alliance (APGA), Dr Sani Abdulahi Shinkafi, has revealed that he is dumping his party to follow the Governor of Zamfara State, Bello Mattawalle, to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

The former Zamfara Governorship candidate of APGA and Secretary of the party’s Board of Trustees(BOT) in a letter to the National Secretary of the party announced his resignation as a member of the party and Secretary of the BOT.

”This is to formally tender my resignation as a member of APGA and the Secretary of the Board of Trustee of the party with effect from the date of the letter.

“My decision to resign was made after due consultation with my supporters, my family members, my political associates in Zamfara State and other Nigerians who form part of my support base” Shinkafi noted.

He, however expressed gratitude to the Governor of Anambra State Willie Obiano, the National Leader of APGA and the Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the party, the party leadership, Senator Victor Umeh, the former National Chairman of the party for all their support while he was with the party.

His words: “Let me extend my gratitude to Chief Dr. Willie Obiano the Executive Governor of Anambra State, National Leader/Chairman Board of Trustees of the party, Chief Senator Victor C. Umeh (Jagaban Shinkafi) former National Chairman APGA, Chief Victor Ikechukwu Oye National Chairman of APGA, our distinguished colleagues, members of the National Working Committee (NWC), Members of the National Executive Council (NEC), Members of the Board of Trustees (BOT) and members our great party the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) for the opportunity given to me to serve as State Chairman in Zamfara State, National Secretary and Secretary Board of Trustee (BOT) respectively in the last 19 years.

“May the Almighty God bless you all and good people of Nigeria. I wish the party well and also Prof. Chukwuma Soludo the candidate of our party for the forthcoming November 6, 2021 Anambra State Governorship elections, I wish him success in the polls,” he added.

