Jeff Amechi Agbodo, Onitsha

The All Progressive Grand Alliance (APGA) has supported calls for the restructuring of the Nigerian federation.

APGA National Publicity Secretary Mr Tex Okechukwu, who stated this during a television program ‘People and Politics’, said that democratic rule in Nigeria in the past twenty-one years leaves much to be desired.

He said that the tenets of democracy were not followed by the leadership of the country which he said was the major problem facing the nation today.

Okechukwu said that despite the marking of June 12 as Democracy Day, Nigeria’s political leaders have generally failed to draw useful lessons from the free and fair conduct of the annulled 1993 presidential election.

The APGA National Publicity Secretary called for the strict implementation of the federal character principles enshrined in the Nigerian constitution in order to give a true sense of belonging to the various peoples of the country’s six geopolitical regions.

Okechukwu, a lawyer, rated the administration of Anambra Governor Willie Obiano very high in good governance and delivery of democratic dividends, pointing out that this would enhance the chances of the APGA in next year’s governorship election in the state.