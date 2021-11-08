From Alloysius Attah, Obinna Odogwu and Jeff Amechi Agbodo
National Chairman of All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), Chief Victor Oye, has commended President Muhammadu Buhari for ensuring that Saturday’s Anambra governorship election was credible.
Oye said this when he spoke in Awka on Sunday.
He said that Buhari had proven to be a father by giving the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) free hands to conduct the election without interference.
“President Muhammadu Buhari has always been a father by allowing INEC to conduct free, fair and credible election in the country.
“He will also insist on allowing the people’s will to prevail and not the other way round.
“Left to some other people, the election will have been rigged in favour of another party.
“But he has always told them to allow the choice of the people to prevail; that is why APGA is winning the election,” Oye said.
He commended residents of the state for the peaceful conduct of the election.
“Anambra people are known to be peaceful, the violence we had sometime ago was imported; our people are not in any way as- sociated with violence,” he said.
Reacting to calls for supplementary election in some areas affected by malfunction- ing of INEC voting equipment, Oye said such election would only enhance the victory of the party.
Meanwhile, Chairman of All Progressives Congress(APC) Anambra State chapter, Chief Basil Ejidike has called for the cancellation of the result of last Saturday’s governorship election over electoral fraud and malpractice.
The APC urged INEC to cancel the election and fix a date for a fresh election devoid of manipulations and malpractices and warned that if INEC went ahead to announce the results, it would challenge the process at the court of law, up-to Supreme Court.
Ejidike claimed the the candidate of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) and Governor Willie Obiano manipulated the whole electoral system and that the APC would resist it.
His words: “Nobody can intimidate us. What is happening in Anambra is never an election but big time electoral fraud and malpractice. We want the whole world to hear our voice that we will never accept the outcome of the Anambra Gubernatorial election.
“The candidate of the All Progressive Grand Alliance (APGA) and the sitting Governor Willie Obiano manipulated the whole electoral system and we’ll stand to resist it.
“Ndi Anambra want an APC Governor and there’s nothing anyone can do to deny them that opportunity. We virtually won in all the local government but Willie Obiano and Charles Soludo through instrumentality corrupt minded INEC officers subverted the whole process in favour of APGA.”
Leave a Reply