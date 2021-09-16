From Jeff Amechi Agbodo, Onitsha

A member of Board of Trustee (BoT) of All Progressive Grand Alliance (APGA) and Proprietor of Rojenny Tourists Village, Oba in Idemili South LGA of Anambra State, Chief Rommy Ezeonwuka has urged Ndigbo to develop formulas to proffer solutions to the economic development in Igboland.

Chief Ezeonwuka made the disclosure at the 4th National meeting of Central Planning Committee (CPC) of Training Igboland Into the Japan of Africa (TIIJA) Project which was held at Rojenny Tourists and Games Village Oba, Anambra state.

He pointed out that Western culture has influenced the mindset of Ndigbo badly as to depend on miracles than to be creative and make wealth for themselves.

He disclosed that he established the Youths Games Village when he was 23 years as his contribution in transforming Igbo youths from drug abuse, youths restiveness and social vices to productive humans.

He, however, reiterated that Ndigbo should remove the notion of surviving through miracles and engage in formulas that could aid them to be creative and invent factories and industries, lamenting that many business enterprises and industries have collapsed in Igboland after the demise of the founder due to lack of sustainability.

He willingly invited TIIJA Project to come and convert his Rojenny Tourists and Games Village to Perpetuity Mega Plc (PMP), a company way of promoting some Igbo business enterprises into endless time.

The APGA chieftain promised to assist TIIJA Project to get to prominent Ndigbo towards realizing the N 10m and Commuter Bus for the forthcoming Igbo Global Summit at Enugu.

The Spiritual leader of Igboland, Ogilisi Igbo condemned in its totality the growing incidences of depositing corpses in the morgues, stating that such souls incarcerated in the mortuary were frustrated for lack of natural burial.

According to him, such souls are causing havoc to the living and furiously attacking the minds of many people in the South East region, pointing out that he had a spiritual experience and urged TIIJA to call for reformation of burial culture in Igboland.

The leader of TIIJA Project, Prince Chinedu Nsoffor (Ichie Nzedike Oraifite) commended Chief Ezeonwuka for his philosophy and methodology of the Tiija Project and urged Ndigbo to rise to the revolution and embrace its initiatives to free Ndigbo from distress conditions, positing that the situation in Igboland calls for urgent Industrial revolution as to halt the collapsing situation in the Igbo region.

The founder of Naturecracy international equally hinted that the philosophy of initiating TIIJA is anchored on Naturecracy principles of zero corruption, accountability, professionalism and efficiency, adding that Perpetuity Mega Plc Initiatives is a great promise of TIIJA Project.

Prince Nsoffor urged delegates to go to their respective homes and establish TIIJA Project.

In their separate speeches, the Nnewi chapter Chairman of TIIJA Project, Engr Emeka Okeke, Dr. John Nwabueze, Comrade Chuks Ibegbu and Pat Anyanwu extolled Chief Ezeonwuka for his elaborate teachings about Igbo values and norms, and advised Ndigbo to rise up to the challenges.

However, a committee comprising, Dr. John Nwabueze, Chief Sunday Enekwuizu and Princess Nkiru Ezeani was immediately set up to examine the issue of keeping corpses in morgues in Igboland and make recommendations to the TIIJA.

