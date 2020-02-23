Romanus Ugwu, Abuja

The All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) governorship candidate for Zamfara State, Sani Shinkafi, has described as, mockery of judiciary and a national disgrace, the decision of former Governor Abdulaziz Yari to challenge the decision of the Supreme Court to sack the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate, Muktar Idris as the duly elected governor of the State.

In a Statement issued in buja Shinkafi noted that the Yari-led APC in the State had gone to the apex court on three occasions with the same result noting that their insistence that the Supreme Court revisits the case a third time is becoming ridiculous and childish.

“The Abdulaziz Yari faction of the APC in Zamfara State expressed strong opposition to the May 24, 2019 Supreme Court judgment and desperately proceeded to file an application for judicial review marked SC/377/2019. He insisted that they did nothing wrong to be barred from contesting the elections.

“However in a unanimous ruling by the Supreme Court on Monday July 22, 2019 a five-member panel led by Justice Bode Rhodes Vivor said the application lacked merit and should never have been filed.

“The Supreme Court held that it has no jurisdiction over the matter because anything that has to do with pre-election matter must be brought within 60days after a decision had been delivered,” the statement read.

He further remained him that Supreme Court cannot sit on appeal against it own decisions, insisting that out of Yari’s desperation to remain in the corridors of power that he decided to recycle the suit and filed another application for the second time at the Supreme Court for a judicial review application in November 2019.