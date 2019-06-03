Aloysius Attah, Onitsha

A chieftain of the All Progressives Grand Alliance, (APGA), Chief Ben Obi, yesterday, dismissed the actions of those who purportedly held a parallel national convention of the party in Owerri. He described it as a charade of the highest order.

Obi who is also the Special Assistant to Governor Willie Obiano on Party affairs said in Awka that there was no other validly conducted convention in Owerri, noting that there was a Court order from an Ibadan High Court which gave the convention in Awka, Anambra State valid legal backing adding that any other convention is of no effect.

“We have an Ibadan High Court Order which cleared us to organise our convention in Awka and I did not see any Court order from Abuja stopping us from conducting our convention.”

Chief Obi also said widow of the late Dim Chukwuemeka Odumegwu Ojukwu, Ambassador Bianca Ojukwu, did not hold the sole symbol of authority of the late Dim Odumegwu Ojukwu in the membership of the Board of Trustees of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA)

“I learnt that Bianca is even saying so and I challenge her to attend the meeting of elders in Nnewi and sit in council with them as the head of the late Ojukwu family. Anybody saying that is not a true Igbo person and do not know the culture and tradition of our people”.

During the recent convention of APGA, the party nominated both Bianca and Emeka Odumegwu Ojukwu Jnr as members of the Board of Trustees, hence rekindling the age long rivalry among the two.

Obi warned that Bianca should be mindful of the grave consequences of what she is doing before Nnewi women pounce on her and deal with her traditionally.

Also speaking, the coordinator of APGA Integrity Forum, Mr. Umunna Chukwurah alleged that there is a plot by some top APGA leaders to destroy the party following the absence of some founding members and leaders of the party during the convention.