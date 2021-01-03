From Noah Ebije, Kaduna

A Kaduna based Chieftain of All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) , Mr. Ekene Adams has splashed over N16 million on 220 entrepreneurs in Kaduna to boost thier s mall scale businesses in the State.

Adams is the former candidate of APGA in the 2019 House of Representatives election for Chikun/Kajuru federal constituency, Kaduna State.

To ensure the sustainability of the project, he has Commissioned empowerment office in Chikun Local government area of the State.

According to him, the empowerment programme tagged ; ” Let’s Get Empowered” is aimed at providing lifeline to small and medium scale business owners in the State.

In the first phase of the programme , the benefactor disclosed that N4.5 million was distributed to 45 beneficiaries ranging from medically challenged ex football stars , sick persons and less privileged persons in need of financial support to start businesses .

He also disclosed that 220 beneficiaries from Chikun and Kajuru local government areas with genuine business enterprises in need of financial support will benefit from the twelve million naira (N12m) set aside as life support for their businesses .

While breaking the figure down , he said ” 120 persons within Chikun local government area will benefit ,while 100 persons in Kajuru local government area are to get the support based on raffle draws”.

Speaking at the weekend during the official commissioning of the Empowerment Office, Adams said the decision to embark on the programme was informed by the passion to serve as the bridge for business development .

“We know that the COVID-19 pandemic ravaging the world has grossly affected means of livelihood of several Nigerians ,especially the less privileged persons in the society .

” It against this background that I decided to use the God given resources as a messenger to give financial support to those who already have existing businesses ,but lack funds to expand and those in need of financial support to start small and medium scale business in Kaduna .” He stated .

In a chat with journalists shortly after the event , Ekene who is popularly known as “The Youngest” explained , ” I am not doing this because of politics , but as a messenger of God ,sent to help small scale business owners in Kaduna grow and achieve their desired goals ” .

On how he gets funds for the project , he simply said , ” God is my provider and that is why adopted all principles of fairness and justice in deciding the beneficiaries .”

In his brief remarks during the occasion the Special Adviser on Political Matters to Kaduna State Governor ,Mr. Ben Kure said ,”because of the enabling environment created for Hon. Ekene Adams’ businesses to thrive ,he decided to give back to the society .

“The State government under Governor Nasir El-Rufai led administration will continue to create enabling environment for not only industrial and business development ,but also for small and medium scale businesses to grow”.

He commended Hon. Ekene Adams for the gesture and gave assurance of government support to sustain it .

Highlights of the occasion was distribution of items such as : Grinding Machines ,generators ,motorcycles with cash donations to some beneficiaries .