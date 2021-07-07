A chieftain of the All Progressives Grand Alliance, APGA, in Anambra East Local Government Area, Anthony Onwuetiaka, has called on party faithful, who felt aggrieved by the outcome of the recently concluded primary of the party to accept in good faith the emergence of the former Central Bank of Nigeria(CBN) Governor, Prof. Chukwuma Soludo, as the party flagbearer.

Onwuetiaka, a legal practitioner, who made the call yesterday, in a chat with Daily Sun in Onitsha, said with the emergence of Soludo, APGA was capable of clinching the governorship seat in the forthcoming election.

The APGA stakeholder, who is also chairman, Ose-Okwodu Market, Onitsha, said from the outcome of other political parties primaries’, it was clear that Soludo is the most popular.

The Aguleri-born politician further disclosed that Anambra East Local Government Area was ready to give 99 percent of their votes to Soludo and APGA, in the coming election.

“The APGA candidate, Prof. Chukwuma Soludo, is a tested Nigerian, who has made his marks, both in the private and in the public sectors. I will advise Soludo’s critics, and all his co-aspirants, who lost in the just concluded party primary, to play the role of loyal party men by supporting the outcome of the party primary, so that the party would emerge victorious in the forthcoming gubernatorial election in the state. I will also counsel all APGA faithful not to rest on their oars, as more battle lies ahead.”

