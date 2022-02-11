From Magnus Eze, Enugu

Enugu State chapter of All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), yesterday, received new members into its fold ahead of the 2023 general election.

One of the party’s biggest catch so far, Jeff Nnamani, while visiting state secretariat in Enugu, declared the party was the best option for the state in 2023.

He recalled the place of APGA in the hearts of the Igbo, saying it was the only party with the right mentality to return governance to the people as obtainable in a democratic rule.

According to him, APGA was not an alternative but the party to lead Ndigbo out of the woods.

Addressing party faithful, Nnamani said he came to meet with the state leadership to strategize for the forthcoming local government election in the state.

The governorship aspirant said if given the opportunity to serve the state: “We are going to run an inclusive government; our strategy is quite different.

State Chairman of the party, Ndubuisi Onyia, who led other party leaders to receive Nnamani, thanked him for his support towards the February 23 council poll.