The All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) would field any of its parallel candidates that emerges victorious in the ongoing legal fireworks over the party’s primaries.

Publicity secretary of the party in the state, Anthony Ifeanya, a lawyer, dropped the hint in an exclusive chat with Daily Sun. He however said the party was not happy with the crisis rocking it and that it was making efforts to resolve same.

Ifeanya, however, made it clear that the party would not mind moving on with whoever emerges victorious in the ongoing legal fireworks between the two candidates who emerged at parallel primary polls.

Umeoji, a National Assembly member for Aguata Federal Constituency was recognized as the candidate of APGA by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and his name published alongside others recently following an order from the Jigawa State High Court.

The parallel primary where Umeoji emerged from was conducted by Chief Jude Okeke who had earlier before then, reportedly suspended the party’s factional National Chairmen, Chief Victor Oye and Chief Edozie Njoku, from the party.

Asked why APGA was finding it difficult to accept one of its own as the candidate, Ifeanya said: “We have not rejected anybody. We have not started our campaign. And for your information, it is the party that goes for election and not candidates.

“So, when the time comes we will start our campaigns and we will win. And when we win, whoever wins at the Supreme Court or whichever court becomes the governor. So, what is important now is that we win the election as a party.”

Asked if it wouldn’t matter to the party if Soludo or Umeoji occupies the office of the governor of the state under APGA, he said: “If it’s any of them but as a lawyer, I know that there is no way he (Umeoji) will win because the laws are against him.”

“He cannot put something on nothing and expect it to stand. This is a guy that went and purchased a nomination form for N22 million from Victor Oye. He believed that Victor Oye was the National Chairman.

“He filled the form and submitted. This is the same person that went for screening at Abuja before Victor Oye and was disqualified. Now, he went and manufactured another Acting Chairman from nowhere.”

Breaking News, Nigerians can now work in Nigeria and get paid in US Dollars, click hereto apply today.