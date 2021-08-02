Former National Chairman of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), Chief Victor Umeh, weekend, said the party was counting on the influence of Nigeria’s former Ambassador to Spain and wife of Dim Chukwuemeka Odumegwu Ojukwu, Mrs Bianca Ojukwu to win the November 6 election.

Umeh who led a Peace, Reconciliation and Reach-Out Committee to visit Mrs. Ojukwu in Enugu, said what would make all the members of APGA happy including its national leader, Governor Willie Obiano, was for the party to emerge victorious at the poll.

Umeh who addressed newsmen after their meeting stated that the Ikemba Nnewi had made unquantifiable contributions to the party which should not be abandoned.

He said it was necessary to bring every member on board and to forget the past, especially, with the election in Anambra.

“This visit is a turning point in the journey of this party to the gubernatorial election. We are satisfied that as a mother in this party, she has listened to our prayers and pleas.

“She should avail herself fully towards the pursuit of victory for APGA in order to deepen the hold of the party in the state and to ensure that the legacy left for us will remain intact,” he said.

On her part, Mrs. Ojukwu lamented that APGA was allowed to pass through this ugly path with avoidable divisions here and there.

Speaking with caution, she noted that several aggrieved members of the party were yet to be assuaged.

Regardless, she pledged to put behind the events of the past and contribute to the progress of the party.

Mrs. Ojukwu said: “I am very much looking forward to putting behind the dark history of the party and the bad experiences that so many of its members have had and still experiencing.

“We are all looking forward to moving towards a future uncontaminated with the bad memories of the past.”

On the delegation were Speaker, Anambra State House of Assembly, Uche Okafor, former deputy governor, Emeka Sibeudu, two members of Board of Trustees, Chief Rommy Ezeonwuka and Dr. Uju Okeke, and Igwe Rowland Odegbo of Nteje, among others.

Breaking News, Nigerians can now work in Nigeria and get paid in US Dollars, click hereto apply today.