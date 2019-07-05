Paul Osuyi, Asaba

A Delta State High Court sitting at Kwale in Ndokwa West Local Government Area of the state yesterday nullified the national convention of the All Progressive Grand Alliance (APGA).

The plaintiffs, Ogonetus Okpanetus, Tayo Suowemi and Mic Adams, in suit number HCK/40/2019, sought the nullification of the National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting of the party held on May 14, 2019 at Awka, Anambra State where far reaching decisions, including the May 31, 2019 national convention were made.

Besides the May 31 convention held in Awka where Mr. Victor Oye was re-elected national chairman, the May 14 NEC meeting purportedly excluded members of the party’s Board of Trustees (BoT), a party organ that was dissolved at the NEC meeting with about one month to the end of tenure for members.

While APGA is the first defendant, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) is the second defendant.

In its ruling, the court presided over by Justice Vincent Ofesi granted the prayers of the plaintiffs, following the failure of the respondents to put up a defence.

The court declared the May 14, 2019 NEC meeting as illegal, and also nullified all subsequent actions as a result of the said meeting.

“This court hereby declares as null and void any purported meeting decision therefrom of the first defendant, its organs, leaders, principal officers, servants, agents and privies however designated, held or purportedly held on May 14, 2019 at the Governor’s Lodge, Awka. “Order of this court is made directing the first defendant, its national leaders, principal officers, organs to strictly comply with the constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 as amended and her registered constitution (exhibit A) in the conduct of its affairs.

“It is further ordered that INEC shall not recognise or act on any decision or action of the first defendant in respect of her purported emergency meeting of the NEC held on May 14, 2019 at Governor’s Lodge, Awka,” the court held.

One of the claimants, Dr. Mic Adams hailed the ruling, saying that the judiciary has demonstrated that it is the last hope of democracy in Nigeria.