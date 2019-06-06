The crisis rocking Abia State chapter of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) deepened, yesterday, when, the party, in different congresses, produced two factional chairmen who are laying claim to the structure of the party.

While Dr. Alex Otti’s led faction has Hon. Nkem Okoro as chairman, the Uchenna Okogbuo’s group returned immediate past chairman, Rev. Augustine Ehiemere, as its substantive chairman.

Okoro, a two-term chairman of Arochukwu Local Government Area, at a press conference attended by the 17 council chapter chairmen of the party in the state, was unveiled as the state chairman.

He affirmed the unalloyed loyalty of the new executive to Dr. Alex Otti, the governorship candidate of the party in 2019, who they recognised as the leader of the party in the state.

Okoro vowed that his new administration will work closely with Dr. Otti; to reclaim his mandate in court.

However, the Okogbuo led faction re-elected Ehiemere as its chairman, alongside 27 other members to constitute the State Working Committee (SWC) of the party.

Ehiemere also promised to set up a reconciliation committee that will go round the 17 councils of the state and reconcile all aggrieved members of the party in Abia state.