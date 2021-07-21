From Romanus Ugwu, Abuja

The last may not have been heard in the crisis rocking the All Progressive Grand Alliance (APGA) ahead of the Anambra State governorship election as factional chairman, Chief Dozie Njoku has denied Jude Okeke’s claim of member of his executive.

In a communiqué signed by the party’s National Secretary, Muhyideen Imam, after the Dozie Njoku-led National Executive Council (NEC) and National Working Committee (NWC) of APGA carried out a clinical appraisal of the situation, the party insisted that quartet of Okeke, Kabiru Yusuf, Ikechukwu Chukwunyere and Rabiu Aliyu are not members of APGA by any stretch of imagination and conjectures.

“On June 15, 2021, Jude Okeke, Kabiru Yusuf and Ikechukwu Chukwunyere and others made a live broadcast which was aired across the country alleging that they have suspended Njoku, the authentic National Chairman of APGA from the party. Evidence from that live broadcast saw Okeke lay claims that he has assumed office as the Acting National Chairman of APGA, while Kabiru Yusuf claimed to be the National Secretary of APGA, Rabiu Garba Aliyu claimed to be the Deputy National Chairman North and Ikechukwu Chukwunyere claimed to be the Publicity Secretary of APGA.

“Jude Okeke, Rabiu Garba Aliyu and Kabiru Yusuf are not members of APGA and did not participate at the APGA convention that held on May 31, 2019 at Owerri; where Njoku emerged as the National Chairman of the party. It has become pertinent to make this categorically clear especially, as the Judge has relied on their claims as members of the party, as a premise to grant them hearing and passed judgment. The entire process that led to that judgment was built on a false premise.

“A true reflection of the APGA executives that emerged from the May 31, 2019 convention held at Owerri is contained in the Certified True Copy (CTC) of Suit No: FHC/BAU/CS/10/2020, wherein, the NEC held a meeting and a resolution was reached that Barr. Hamman Buba Ghide, the National Legal Adviser and Adamu Danjuma Musa, Deputy National Chairman North were mandated to represent the party in the matter.

“The APGA constitution which Okeke and his clique presented in the High Court doesn’t exist. You can imagine how far Okeke and his clique had to go to derail the Temple of justice.

“Assuming Okeke is a member of APGA and the National Deputy Chairman South as he claims; the question that discerning minds should ask is, did his purported suspension of Njoku meet up with Section 8 and subsection 8 (a)? If not, one wonders why Jude Okeke should impose his constitution on APGA.

“It is worthy to note that Subsection 8 (b) of APGA Constitution states that ‘in the event of the suspension of the National Chairman, the Deputy National Chairman from his/her zone will automatically assume office in acting capacity. This acting period must not exceed three months. After which the suspended National Chairman resumes office’.

“Here again, subsection 8 (b) of the APGA ground norm exposes Okeke. Going by the claims of Okeke, his presumed suspension of Njoku took effect from March, 2021. Exhibit D 10 of the CTC from the Court which is the report of the Disciplinary Committee dated March 10, 2021 is an indication that the purported suspension commenced in March, 2021.

“Constitutionally, the purported suspension of Njoku is meant to have ended in May, 2021. It is therefore laughable that Okeke appeared on national television to act one of the most bizarre scripts in human history. The Constitution of APGA has no room for INDEFINITE SUSPENSION as contained in exhibit D10,” the communiqué read.

Reacting further, the Njoku-led faction noted: “Conclusively, we wish to draw the attention of Nigerians to the fact that APGA Constitution is written in Sections and Subsections, the nomenclature Article as contained in the copy of the Constitution which they submitted in court is NOT the Constitution of APGA and, therefore, has no business with APGA.

“Okeke, Garba Aliyu and Kabiru Yusuf have laid mines for the Judiciary which has the propensity to blow sky-high the prestige and integrity of the Nigerian judiciary. These men are lethal bombs that pose great risk to national security of this great country and must be tamed,” the party’s leadership noted.