From Fred Itua, Abuja

The governorship candidate of All Progressive Grand Alliance (APGA), Chukwuma Umeoji and the party’s Jude Okeke-led leadership have rejected the judgment of the Court of Appeal sitting in Kano which has set aside the judgment of the Jigawa High Court which had earlier declared them as chairman of the party and only candidate that emerged from the primaries.

Lawyers to Okeke have been instructed to take all necessary steps to appeal the judgment to the Supreme Court, saying the judgment is just a mere temporary setback that will be set aside by the apex Court as quickly and easily as possible.

A statement released read:

Breaking News, Nigerians can now work in Nigeria and get paid in US Dollars, click hereto apply today.