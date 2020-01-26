Okey Sampson, Umuahia

The All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), Abia State chapter has described as a joke taking too far for some members of the immediate past executive of the party led by Augustine Ehiemere to claim that Dr Alex Otti, the governorship candidate of APGA in the state has been suspended from the party.

The Publicity Secretary of APGA in Abia, Chief Ebere Uzoukwa said there was no time Otti was suspended.

Uzoukwa said it was unfortunate that those he referred to as “political refugees seeking asylum at Government House, Umuahia” have again made mockery of themselves and their paymasters by re-echoing that Otti remained suspended from the party, just to smear his reputation.

Uzoukwa declared that Otti remains a respected leader of APGA in Abia State, adding at no time Otti was suspended at any level by the party under the leadership of Hon. Nkem Okoro who is the authentic chairman of the party in the state.

The release hailed Otti for playing leadership and supportive roles to keep APGA alive in Abia State since he joined the party in 2014.