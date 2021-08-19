From Fred Itua, Abuja

Jude Okeke-led leadership of All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) and Victor Oye, have exchange words over Thursday’s publication of Professor Charles Soludo as candidate of the party in the November 6th governorship election in Anambra State.

In seperate statements, the two leaders expressed their views. While Oye hailed the decision by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) for publishing the name, Okeke on the other hand kicked.

Okeke said: “My attention has been drawn to a Press Release by the Independent National Electoral Commission titled ‘Candidates For Anambra Governorship Election’ dated 19th August, 2021. By the provisions of both the Electoral Act and the INEC time table, INEC ought not to make any other publications of candidates until October which would be the final publication.

“This publication by INEC is unknown to law and should be discountenanced as we would not be party to aiding INEC in violating the laws of our land.

“The Court of Appeal Kano Division did not make any finding that Victor Oye is Chairman or that Prof. Soludo is candidate of our Party. The Court only set aside the judgment of the Jigawa High Court for want of jurisdiction. In the absence of any direct order by the Appeal Court, the judgment that conclusively determines the question of who is Chairman and Candidate of APGA is the judgment B. C. Iheka of the Owerri High Court reaffirmed by Justice V. C. Isiguzo of the same High Court.

“Both the judgment and order from the Honorable justices of the Owerri High Court had been served on INEC before this contemptuous action of changing the name of our candidate.

Oye said: “We thank our numerous supporters, well-wishers and friends across party lines for standing by us throughout the trying period,” the release stated.

“APGA congratulated Prof. Chukwuma Charles Soludo and his deputy on this feat and prayed God to bless and keep.

“Together we will work to repeat the 21/21 record we set in 2017, because our government in Anambra State has performed creditably.”