Okey Sampson, Umuahia

All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) Chairman for Umuahia Urban Ward II, Obinna Ibekwem, has said the party died in Abia State the day its leader, Alex Otti, left for the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Speaking while leading the party executive and other members in the area to join APC, Ibekwem said he and over 2,000 other APGA members could not afford to remain in a dead party hence, they decided to pitch their tent with the APC, which he described as the only hope for Abia’s restoration.

“About 2,000 APGA members in the area have dumped the party for the APC,” he said.

Ibekwem said they will work with the APC, at all levels, to ensure power is taken from the PDP in the state in 2023.

Receiving the APGA defetors, the Umuahia Urban Ward II APC Chairman, Okechukwu Nnaoma, assured them of equal level playing field.

He urged them to be committed to the cause of the APC both in the state and at the federal levels, and assured them that in 2023, APC will take power from the PDP in the state.