By Romanus Okoye

Ahead of Anambra State gubernatorial election in November 6, All Progressives Grand Alliance has embarked on massive membership drive. In Anambra West, a philanthropist, Chief Osita Oforzor joined the party with his numerous followers.

Speaking at the event, the member representing Anambra East and West Federal Constituency, Chief Chinedu Obidigwe said APGA is a big family with accommodating spirit and togetherness. He said the party has the widest grassroot spread in Anambra State. And called on APGA faithful to work on spreading the good message to ensure the party wins convincingly at the forthcoming gubernatorial election in the state.

Obidigwe donated motorcycles to the constituents as a form of economic empowerment. Also, at the event, the member representing Anambra West at the state assembly, Sir Patrick Udoba said door is open to every well meaning person who is interested in development and committed to service to the people. He also made cash donation of N500,000.

Addressing APGA faithful, Chief Oforzor said he saw great potential in APGA and wish to join. He said he has soft spot for empowering and lifting people out of poverty and see APGA as a big platform to reach a greater number of people.

Other dignitaries at the event include present, Council chairman of Anambra West, Sir Orji Okafor, Bob Manuel Okonmah, President of Anambra West Political Youth vanguard, Hon. John David and many others.